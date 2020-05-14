Friends in Clearwater form a clean up crew to pick up trash along the Courtney Campbell

A group of 20 volunteers spend their Saturday filling bags with trash to help keep the causeway clean.

TAMPA, Fla — Betsy Marvin has called Tampa home for more than 40 years.

For daily exercise, she loves to walk along the Courtney Campbell Causeway. In March she started to noticed litter along the causeway.

"I saw everything from empty bottles to cans and now a bunch of gloves cause people are wearing the disposable ones now," said Marvin.

Wanting to make a difference, Marvin organized a Facebook group called "Courtney Campbell COVID-19 Clean-up crew" where people interested in volunteering to pick up litter, can come together on Saturdays and collect trash.

Marvin hosted the first clean up on the first Saturday in April and over the past six weeks the group has been able to collect nearly 50 trash bags of litter.

"We start right at Bayshore and head toward Tampa and everyone's got extra bags with them; we take our water, we take our gloves, our mask and keep lots of sanitizer with us," said Marvin.

As the interest grows, Marvin hopes to continue organizing the clean ups and create a space for volunteers to connect through social media.

"You never really know what you're able to do until its done. Believe it or not, people are really grateful to see us out there. When they drive by or walk by and see us cleaning up they'll stop and say, 'hey thanks for what you're doing,'" said Marvin.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the group, you can submit a request to the group via Facebook.