'Time to end it': From the streets of Plant City to the Capitol, protester says she's not stopping

The 26-year-old marches at the front of the crowd while she pushes her daughter in a stroller. She's leading protesters through her hometown, fighting for justice.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — As protests for justice continue across the country, organizers in Florida are fighting hard for change.

"During the coronavirus, we’re still going to protest because we have children who have a future and we need to stop the way things are," said Promise Goodwine.

The 26-year-old marches at the front of the crowd while she pushes her daughter in a stroller. She's leading protesters through her hometown.

"If we keep being silent about it, nothing is going to change and it’s just going to repeat the cycle. I love that everybody is finally speaking up and trying to make a difference. I also like that all the people that are upset are exposing how they really feel about all people. We’re all equal, we should all be treated the same," Goodwine said.

The crowd of 30 marched to the Plant City Police Department to seek unity and understanding.

"I think non-people of color were thinking that that’s not really the issue any more until it’s right out in our face like it has with deaths being caught on video," Claudia Rocha said.

The group kneels down to pray as they remember the 8 minutes and 46 seconds it took for George Floyd to lose his life while former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck.

"I’m hoping that individuals actually pay attention this time because this one clearly you could see there’s no argument about it," said Roderick Henderson.

For now they're asking their local officials and police officers to revise the way minorities are looked at in the community.

"We want to ban confederate flags and we want to hold the police accountable. It’s time to end it. We’re done we’re fed up like we keep dying for no reason and no justice is being served," Goodwine said.

That's why she promises to take her protests to the nation's Capitol and never stop fighting.

"Tomorrow, I’m going to D.C. to claim my independence and just be done with slavery. I will protest it some more. Let them know we’re not going nowhere. We’re all equal. We fly one flag," Goodwine said.

What other people are reading right now: