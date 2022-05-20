Fuel spills in crash causing major delays on I-275 NB in Hillsborough County

It was not immediately clear whether anybody was hurt.

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers should expect major delays Friday afternoon on northbound Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County.

A tractor-trailer crashed into a concrete barrier, shutting down all but one right lane late Friday morning. It happened between the I-4 off-ramp and the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, and authorities have not yet said whether anybody was hurt.

First responders have helped guide traffic through one open lane and the shoulder.

Tampa Fire Rescue shared a photo from the scene. It showed the front part of a truck's cab ripped off and at least 10 emergency workers trying to deal with the wreckage.

"Expect heavy delays and use alternate routes," Tampa Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter.

First responders say fuel spilled as a result of the crash, so they had to mitigate that issue, as well.

As law enforcement and rescuers worked the crash, a couple of cars in the southbound lanes of I-275 ended up crashing into each other. The far left lane appeared blocked to traffic for some time.

Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched and will investigate the incidents.