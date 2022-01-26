Garbage day changes for some Hillsborough County Solid Waste customers

The change will impact 68 percent of customers.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Customers of Hillsborough County Solid Waste will soon see a change in which days their garbage will be picked up.

According to Hillsborough County, the company is changing its garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup days beginning at the end of the month.

The areas being impacted by the change are in unincorporated Hillsborough County, Tampa Palms, Hunter's Green and New Tampa – that equates to 68 percent of solid waste customers.

The county says residents should be on the lookout for a postcard that contains more details about the changes.