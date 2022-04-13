Traffic backed up after gas leak closes eastbound Highway 60 in Brandon

The natural gas leak was on a four-inch main.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRANDON, Fla. — Drivers heading toward the Westfield Brandon mall should keep in mind the traffic jam currently plaguing the area.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 60 in Brandon are closed after construction workers punched through a gas line near Grand Regency Boulevard, Hillsborough Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters responded to the smell of gas and found an obvious leak in a four-inch main that contains natural gas, according to a media alert.

TECO and HCFR's Hazmat Team are working to physically close the valve nearby and also close a valve further down the pipe remotely.

Chipotle Mexican Grille and The Vitamin Shoppe were evacuated because of poor air quality, the fire department explains.

No one was injured, but traffic is backed up with cars being redirected to a different route to avoid the gas leak. In the meantime, drivers will be diverted through the mall parking lot to get back to Highway 60.