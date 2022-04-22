Gas line rupture shuts down portion of Tampa roadway

Firefighters are urging drivers to find alternative routes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Rescue crews are at the scene of a gas line rupture that closed down a stretch of roadway near downtown Tampa.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the rupture happened on South Boulevard. The roadway remains closed between Kennedy and Cleveland avenues.

Kennedy Boulevard has reopened to traffic.

Firefighters are urging drivers to find alternative routes. No information on how long roads will be closed has been provided. Fire rescue says TECO is currently working on repairs.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.