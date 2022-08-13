VIDEO: Deputies looking for 3 suspects after gas station robbery in Tampa

The incident happened around 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people after a gas station in Tampa was robbed in the early morning on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release.

Deputies say in a statement that around 3:57 a.m the three individuals entered the Circle K located near the intersection of Ehrlich Road and Hutchinson Road with covered faces and wearing hoodies.

Per the sheriff's office, one of the individuals was carrying a sharp object and pointed it at the clerk, while the other two loaded up trash cans and a red container with tobacco products.

The agency says in the surveillance video three can be seen getting into a physical altercation with the store clerk.

"It is sickening to see these crooks take advantage of a business, and harm a clerk who's just trying to make an honest living," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We're asking our community to work with us as we investigate this robbery. We will not tolerate this illegal and violent behavior in Hillsborough County."

It is unknown which direction they went in when leaving the store.