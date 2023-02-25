Annual Gasparilla Distance Classic draws thousands of runners

Tens of thousands of runners descended on downtown Tampa Saturday morning to take part in the annual Gasparilla Distance Classic.

TAMPA, Fla. — An early start didn’t stop runners from all over the country from lining up and setting off.

"I'm here to do a challenge. See what my body can hold up to and see what I can do in 2023," Derek Hughes said while getting ready for the 15K run.

Some were there to run for a loved one.

"I'm in Tampa currently with my father. He's at Moffit Cancer Center. He's getting treatment for stage four Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. And this entire year he's been fighting. I'm here to run for him," Aimee Roles-Coston said.

For some, the Gasparilla Distance Classic represents a milestone, a symbol of a bond.

"I was diagnosed with Parkinson's back in 2015. And I had tremendous difficulty accepting it. I went through a major depression with that and then I had two strokes last year," Francesca McElroy, who walked with her two best friends, said. "These two women on the either side of me, brought me back to a place where I could live, I could function, I can get up and walk every day. So, we walk six miles every day in our neighborhood together."

The money raised from the event goes to local nonprofits and charities, it’s what brings people back year after year.

"It just brings all these people together for great causes. Public charities are awesome and it's just a great time to be out here, even though it's early," Mary Priolo, one of the runners, said.

In it’s 46th year, runners are hoping it’s a tradition that continues for years to come.

"We just love this race. We love Tampa," Roles-Coston said.