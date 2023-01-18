George Floyd's family visits USF to speak on police brutality, racism

George Floyd's aunt and cousin said they are pushing through the pain to continue their fight against police brutality.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — George Floyd's family said they are still fighting for unity after his death nearly three years ago.

On Wednesday night, Floyd's aunt and cousin stopped by the Marshall Student Center at the University of South Florida to talk to students.

Floyd's aunt and cousin said some days are still painful as they miss him. They said that they push through that pain to continue their fight against police brutality.

"I like to say we’re still here unstolen and unbroken," Floyd's aunt, Angela Harrelson, said.

On May 25, 2020, Harrelson couldn’t get those words out confidently.

"It took some time. You had to go through that anger, you had to go through the frustration, the tears, and sometimes it still happens, but as you go on, you learn how to balance it," Harrelson said.

Harrelson came to Tampa with Floyd’s cousin, Paris Stevens.

Tonight I sat down with George Floyd’s family about their fight for unity. Watch @10TampaBay at 11pm to hear why they’re traveling nationwide to talk to people pic.twitter.com/8OLek4Epm5 — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) January 19, 2023

The pair had an important conversation about racism. They said this is only happening because of Floyd.

"For a long time, [this topic] was silenced, then this happened and the world opened up," Stevens said.

Stevens said she's speaking out because she would like to see change within law enforcement.

"I feel that police need to have more cultural competency training," Stevens said.

Floyd's family is having these conversations nationwide.

"In nine minutes and 29 seconds, they [people across the world] watched our nephew die. They were with us in that time," Harrelson said. "They went through the emotions, the seconds, the minutes until the end. Until he yelled out for his mama."

The duo said their goal is to find unity among the nation and do that in a peaceful manner.

"We’re still here. As long as we have breath, we can fight and continue this movement, not with hate, but unify with love," Harrelson said.

On Wednesday, the attorney for Derek Chauvin asked the appeals court to throw away his convictions.

A jury convicted Derek Chauvin in 2021 for Floyd's murder, which happened during an arrest in May of 2020.