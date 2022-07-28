German Shepherd puppy rescued from dumpster ready for adoption

Families looking for a new pup will soon be able to adopt him on Friday, July 29.

TAMPA, Fla — A dog found in a dumpster near a Tampa car wash might see his happy ending as he gets ready to hit the adoption floor this week.

Carlile, who is a 5-month-old German Shepherd, was found near the Town & Country Car Wash by the business owner, Scott Swartz. Workers reported hearing a whining noise and that's when Swartz checked around only to find a wet nose and floppy ears.

He was taken to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay where he was treated for Hookworms, neutered, microchipped and received all his vaccinations to be ready for adoption. Starting on Friday, July 29, those looking for a new fur friend can adopt Carlile.

"Our Veterinary staff says he’s being treated for parasites which should clear up within the next couple weeks," a spokesperson for the humane society said in a news release. "Otherwise he’s a happy and healthy puppy."

Carlile is already popular among the humane society halls. They've received numerous calls and emails from families looking to adopt him.

The shelter doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. daily, but the line fills up fast so it's suggested to arrive early if you're eying a particular animal. Adoption prices start at $50 for senior dogs and rise to $250 for puppies 3 months and under.

Carlile would fall under the adult dog age range, costing $125, according to the Humane Society.