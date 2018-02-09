TAMPA, Fla. -- One of Tampa's most historic -- and reportedly most haunted -- locales is bringing back its popular Halloween movie and ghost tour series.

A Nightmare on Franklin Street returns Oct. 19-31 at Tampa Theatre with a lineup of classic horror flicks, cult favorites and family-friendly options.

The event series also has live storytelling dates and ghost tours of the iconic theater to get you in the Halloween spirit.

A Nightmare on Franklin Street tickets

-- Rocky Horror Picture Show: $15 general admission; $12 theater members

-- Ghosts of Tampa Theatre tours: $12 adults; $10 ages 2-12; free for theater members

-- Silent film The Cat and the Canary: $13 general admission; $10 theater members

-- "Mummy & Me" family films: $10 adults; $7 theater members; free for ages 12 and under

-- Regular screenings: $10 general admission; $7 theater members

-- Spirits of the Bay live storytelling: $10 general admission; free for theater members

More information at Tampa Theatre's Nightmare on Franklin Street.

Ghosts of Tampa Theatre tour schedule

• 3:00pm Friday, Oct. 19

• 11:30am Sunday, Oct. 21

• 11:30am Monday, Oct. 22

• 3:00pm Tuesday, Oct. 23

• 3:00pm Thursday, Oct. 25

• 3:00pm Friday, Oct. 26

• Late-Night Tour: 10:30pm Friday, Oct. 26

• 11:30am Sunday, Oct. 28

• 3:00pm Monday, Oct. 29

• 3:00pm Tuesday, Oct. 30

Film screening schedule

Friday, Oct. 19

-- Hi Noon, Goodbye Dr. Paul; 6:30 p.m.

-- The Rocky Horror Picture Show; 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

-- All-day marathon on A Nightmare on Elm Street films. Starts at 10 a.m. with A Nightmare on Elm Street and ends with Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare at 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21

-- "Mummy & Me" screening: Corpse Bride; 2 p.m.

-- Bride of Frankenstein: 4:30 p.m.

-- The Brides of Dracula: 7 p.m.

-- The Brides Wore Blood (filmed in Jacksonville and St. Augustine): 9:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22

-- "Mummy & Me" screening: Hotel Transylvania; 3 p.m.

-- Psycho; 6 p.m.

-- Eaten Alive; 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

-- A Quiet Place; 6 p.m.

-- Hereditary; 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

-- Teen Wolf; 7:30 p.m.

-- An American Werewolf in London; 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

-- The Slumber Party Massacre; 7:30 p.m.

**After the screening stars Debra De Lisa and Joe Johnson will host an audience Q&A.

Friday, Oct. 26

-- The Cat and the Canary; 7:30 p.m.

**Include live accompaniment on the theater's original Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.

Sunday, Oct. 28

-- "Mummy & Me" screening: Hocus Pocus; 2 p.m.

-- Phantasm; 5:30 p.m.

-- Bubba Ho-Tep; 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 29

-- Spirits of the Bay live storytelling with author Deborah Frethem; 7 p.m.

-- Beetlejuice; 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

-- IT; 6 p.m.

-- The Shining; 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

-- Halloween; 9:30 p.m.

More information and tickets here.

