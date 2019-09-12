GIBSONTON, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man accused of killing a person whose body was found on a property.

Edgar Martinez, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and abuse of a dead human body, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

The body was found late last month in the area of Gibsonton Drive and East Bay Road. Martinez was charged Friday with tampering with evidence that deputies say was connected to the case of the found body.

Because of the arrest, Martinez violated his pretrial release for drug charges, which revoked his bond, the release states. On Monday, however, deputies say they had enough evidence to charge him in connection to the body.

He is in custody at the Orient Road Jail.

RELATED: Deputies investigating after body found in Gibsonton

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter