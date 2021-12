Drivers should avoid the area in the meantime.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — One person is dead in a crash at Gibsonton Drive and U.S. 41, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Thursday morning.

Video from Sky 10 showed several sheriff's office vehicles at the scene, with a bicycle appearing to lie in the roadway.

The sheriff's office said east and westbound Gibsonton are expected to remain closed for some time. Drivers should seek another route in the meantime.