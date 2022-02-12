7-year-old girl falls from gondola lift ride at Florida State Fair

She was immediately treated at the fair and taken to the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla — A 7-year-old girl is recovering after falling from the Sky Tram ride at the Florida State Fair on Saturday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., the girl was sitting with two other family members who were also under the age of 10 when she slipped under the safety bar of the gondola-style ride and fell down onto a grassy area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said she fell somewhere between 35-40 feet down from the ride.

Some scary moments for riders on the gondola at the #Florida State Fair tonight. The little girl was on the ride with 2 other siblings when she fell off. Just 3 carts ahead of me. @HCSOSheriff and @HillsFireRescue responded right away. The ride closed shortly after @10TampaBay https://t.co/44XcTssqL0 pic.twitter.com/cgdvkxtKNb — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) February 13, 2022

Deputies say she was treated immediately and then rushed to the hospital with a possible broken wrist. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ruled the fall an accident.

Witnesses said they stayed up at the ride for a few minutes during the incident. After it was shut down for some time, The Sky Tram reopened Sunday morning following an inspection, to which no deficiencies were found.

"We are aware of the incident that occurred on Saturday, February 12th. The safety of our guests continues to be a top priority at the Florida State Fair," the Fair's executive director, Cheryl Flood, said in a statement on Sunday. "The Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Bureau of Fair Rides Inspection has re-inspected the Sky Tram and found no deficiencies."

Fair-goers who spoke with 10 Tampa Bay said they hope the girl will be OK.