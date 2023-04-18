Family member raising funds to help surviving mother in Lithia house fire

The fundraiser will help with funeral expenses and belongings for the surviving mother and child.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Family members are raising money to help the surviving mother and 3-year-old son after a house fire in Lithia left a father, and their two children dead Monday afternoon.

Not only did the mother lose three people dear to her, but she will need help rebuilding and moving forward as they lost everything.

The GoFundMe created will go toward funeral expenses for 22-year-old Angel Lopez Sr., 5-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. and 14-month-old Harmony Lopez. The money will also help Veronica Bermudez and her 3-year-old son, Elijah, get back on their feet.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the sheriff's office responded Monday to a house fire on Pritcher Road where the entire home was engulfed in flames. Bermudez told the first deputy on the scene that she and her 3-year-old son made it out, however, her husband did not.

Due to heavy flames and "intense fire conditions," firefighters were unable to enter the home and later found the father and two children dead.

Fire officials have not yet announced what caused the fire. A total of 13 units responded to the mobile home fire. The family wonders if more could've been done to save lives, asking if fire crews responded quickly enough and if the landowner kept everything in the park up to date.

"This is horrible, no baby deserves this. She's really heartbroken. She says she wishes her life would be over. She says there's really nothing else to live for," Suzette Pena, a cousin of Bermudez, said.