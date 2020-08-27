Gov. DeSantis to talk local business at Port Tampa Bay

The governor is in Tampa on Thursday to hold a roundtable discussion on business in the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Tampa Thursday to hold a roundtable discussion at Port Tampa Bay.

The event is set for 12:30 p.m. 10 Tampa Bay will carry it live on Facebook and YouTube.

The governor's office didn't specify who else would be in attendance but said the focus of the roundtable would be on business in the area.

DeSantis's trip to the Tampa Bay area comes a day after his roundtable with Central Florida theme park leaders on Wednesday at Universal Orlando Resort. At that event, DeSantis talked about how the companies are doing after reopening during the pandemic.

The governor and theme park leaders also said they hope to increase capacity limits at the parks to bring in more guests and, in turn, more money to a key element of Florida's tourism industry.

"We're hoping if we can increase visitation, increase our hours, increase capacity, we can bring those people back and get them working again," Universal's John Sprouls said Wednesday.

