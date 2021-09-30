Grand jury indicts 5 people in death of 4-year-old Tampa girl

Police say Suni Bell was shot while riding in a car on Aug. 22.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County grand jury has issued an indictment charging five people in connection with the shooting death of 4-year-old Suni Bell.

According to a press release, Zvante Sampson (30), Quandarious Hammond (28), Jaylin Bedward (22), James Denson (24) and Andrew Thompson (22) have all been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

"Diligent work by Tampa Police patrol officers and homicide detectives created several breaks in the case," the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office wrote.

Police say Bell died at the hospital on Aug. 22 after someone shot into the moving car she was riding in. At the time, investigators said surveillance video showed a dark-colored car following behind the car Bell was in.

In the indictment, all five are accused of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and shooting into a vehicle. The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office adds that Hammond, Sampson, Thompson and Denson are accused of additional charges.

"Today’s indictment represents a significant step forward in the effort to hold Suni’s killers accountable and deliver justice for her and her family. Tampa Police and the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office will continue their work to identify and prosecute everyone involved. This remains an ongoing, active criminal investigation; neither agency is able to provide further details at this time," a press release reads.