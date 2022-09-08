Grand Prix Tampa items sold at auction

The miniature golf and go-kart spot is set to become an apartment complex on the 15-acre site.

TAMPA, Fla. — Everything must go! Maybe not everything, but most items at Grand Prix Tampa Family Fun Center were auctioned off Tuesday morning.

Over the last 40 years, many people across the Tampa Bay area have spent birthdays and celebrations at the event space that's now closed.

The entire asset inventory of the decades-long center went to the highest bidder. Items included go-karts, mini golf equipment, LED TVs, large props, prize tickets and toys, food service equipment, tools and other auctionable items.