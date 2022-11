Police said the shooting happened near the area of the Grant Park neighborhood.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are looking for the shooter that left one person with a gunshot injury on Sunday, according to a news release.

Police said the shooting happened near the area of the Grant Park neighborhood. When police arrived at the scene, they found one adult man wound to the upper body, per the news release.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say the reason for the shooting is still unknown at this time.