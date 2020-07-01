VALRICO, Fla. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a man with dementia, and deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

Gregory Crawford, 73, last was around 2 p.m. Monday leaving the Diamond Hill Golf Club, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. He drove south on Dover Road, south of Highway 60, in a 2019 blue Ford Escape.

It has an Ontario, Canada, plate with No. AVFL686, with a Disney passholder sticker in the rear window.

Deputies say Crawford's wife called the sheriff's office just before 4 p.m. when he hadn't returned home. Authorities were told Crawford has dementia and is on medication that can cause him to become drowsy.

Crawford does not have a cell phone on him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

