VALRICO, Fla. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a man with dementia, and deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.
Gregory Crawford, 73, last was around 2 p.m. Monday leaving the Diamond Hill Golf Club, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. He drove south on Dover Road, south of Highway 60, in a 2019 blue Ford Escape.
It has an Ontario, Canada, plate with No. AVFL686, with a Disney passholder sticker in the rear window.
Deputies say Crawford's wife called the sheriff's office just before 4 p.m. when he hadn't returned home. Authorities were told Crawford has dementia and is on medication that can cause him to become drowsy.
Crawford does not have a cell phone on him.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
