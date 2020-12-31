Hillsborough County deputies need help finding missing man with dementia

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking people to keep an eye out for a missing man said to have dementia.
Gregory Crawford, 74, last was seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday driving a newly bought, 2012 Chevrolet Cruze from DriveTime on E. Adamo Drive, according to a news release.
The car, blue in color, has a temporary Florida tag CVU3799. Deputies say it was seen on U.S. 301 in the Sun City Center area.
Crawford is diabetic and has dementia, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about Crawford's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
