TAMPA, Fla. — Walk Bike Tampa, a citizens-based advocacy group, is hosting one of the most important conversations surrounding student safety -- how to make sure walkers and bikers get to school safely.

The 2019 Safe Routes to School National Conference is being held November 12-14 at the Hilton Tampa Downtown.

Walk Bike Tampa is advocating for:

Connected sidewalk routes to schools

Adequate bike infrastructure to protect young riders

High emphasis crosswalks and safety signage in school zones

A city, county, and school district commitment to supporting safe, active transportation options for children of all races, income levels, and abilities

In Florida, if a student lives within two miles of their school, they are not eligible to take a bus, meaning many students are forced to find their own way to school. In many cases, they walk or bike.

The Safe Routes to School National Conference provides an opportunity for hundreds of transportation and public health advocates to come together and share their ideas and best practices -- many of which could be applied in Tampa.