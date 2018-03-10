TAMPA, Fla. – Activists are releasing a list of Hillsborough County's top 10 most dangerous intersections this morning.

The group All for Transportation says on its website that it “is the community-led effort that put a referendum on the November ballot asking voters to fund a wide range of solutions to our County’s greatest shortcoming – traffic congestion and lack of transit options.”

In July, more than 70,000 people signed a petition to hold a vote on increasing road and transportation funding through a once-cent-per-dollar sales tax increase for 30 years -- a hike that would generate $280 million in its first year.

The citizen-led group managed to get the transportation issue on the ballot in August.

