BRANDON, Fla. — Update: Hillsborough County schools lifted the lock-in at 14 schools after a bank robbery in Brandon.



Previous: Hillsborough County deputies are responding to an incident at a bank in Brandon. The FBI is also responding.

The Hillsborough County School District says 14 schools in the area are on lock in while the investigation is ongoing. The schools on lock in are:

Alafia Elementary

Brooker Elementary

Chimino Elementary

Kingswood Elementary

Navagator Academy Elementary

Lithia Springs Mintz Elementary

Mintz Elementary

Symmes Elemenary

Nelson Elementary

Valrico Elementary

Burns Middle

Mulrennan Middle

Bloomingdale High

Durant High

The sheriff's office sent deputies to the GTE Financial on Bloomingdale Avenue. Deputies said there was a shooting at the bank and two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

GTE Financial sent the following statement:

“We have just been alerted about an attempt of robbery targeted to the external ATM in our GTE Financial branch located in Brandon. We are cooperating with law enforcement and doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of our members and employees.”

No other information was immediately available.

