Investigation underway after 44 guinea pigs dumped behind Carrollwood Walmart

Humane Society staff are hoping to have some of the rescued guinea pigs up for adoption on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 44 guinea pigs were dumped Tuesday behind a Walmart in Carrollwood.

Christine McLarty, PR manager for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, says 30 of the guinea pigs died in this situation and 14 of them survived.

“For such a careless act of just throwing life away, it really hits you at the core; and it’s just heart wrenching,” said McLarty.

The Humane Society originally offered an up to $1,000 reward for anyone with helpful information that could possibly lead to an arrest. Florida Voices for Animals is now adding to the reward, bumping it up to $2,000.

“If you have any idea who did this horrific crime and act of what we believe to be animal abuse call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office or animal control officials," McLarty said.

McLarty says the animals were left in horrible condition behind the Walmart.

“They had flies and maggots all over them and then to see some of them lined up row after row, it was appalling,” she explained.

Humane Society staff are hoping some of the guinea pigs will be put up for adoption as early as Thursday. They will be $20 dollars each for those who are eligible to adopt them.

“It is going to take some work when you take them home to get them socialized because of the situation they have been in,” McLarty said.