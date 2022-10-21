Unsubstantiated report of gun near Tampa elementary school puts campus on lockdown

Police said there is no indication at this time a gun was near the school. The lockdown has since been lifted.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa elementary school was on lockdown Friday morning after a report a gun may have been near the campus, the Tampa Police Department said.

A police spokesperson said school security at Shaw Elementary School came in contact with a man who was running "frantic" on the school grounds. Police said he claimed he was being chased by someone with a gun.

However, police said no one could see another person or a gun. There is no indication a gun was near the school.