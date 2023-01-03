'I've seen two people die': Teens take mic at meeting to stop gun violence

Students at the meeting said they fall asleep to the sound of gunshots, and are, then, expected to perform well at school the next day.

TAMPA, Fla. — Over the past year, 10 Tampa Bay has covered multiple violent crime forums hosted by the city and police to try and address issues in Tampa.

But on Wednesday, the East Tampa community took matters into their own hands.

Neighbors had a conversation to brainstorm solutions and passed the microphone to a part of the community we don’t normally hear from. This meeting was about asking teens what they think is pushing other kids down the wrong path.

“I’ve seen two people die,” one young man said at the meeting.

Students at the meeting said they fall asleep to the sound of gunshots, and are then expected to perform well at school the next day.

“I’ve had people shot right outside of my house,” one football player told the crowd. “My mom telling me to ‘Get down.’”

Most of the kids who spoke said that their friends who are falling off track need after-school programs and mentorship.

“It’s in my community today, it’ll be in your community tomorrow,” Representative Dianne Hart told 10 Tampa Bay in an interview at the meeting. “This happens any and everywhere.”

At that meeting, there was also a push to get people more involved in local politics and to hit the polls, as a way to make sure kids in this area get the resources they need to succeed.