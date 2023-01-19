Community works to get gun violence addressed in Tampa

There have been at least five shootings in Tampa since the start of the year, nearly all involving teenagers.

TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors in the Tampa community said they are mourning the loss of loved ones and friends as they fight for justice for not only them, but other families. They said enough is enough.

"There is no peace in the city, it's just blood," Lashaun Tims said.

She's the founder of the movement "813 Stop the Violence" that was started in 2014.

"It's a team of people to come together for awareness, for hope, for change, to stop the violence," Tims said.

She connects with the hundreds of families devastated in the city.

"My son, James Lett, at the age of 12 was killed by gun violence," Latrina Jackson said.

James is the youngest person killed since the start of the year. His family said he was shot in the face while at a house playing video games with friends.

"I saw him. I identified his body, but I don't believe it actually hit me that my baby's gone," Jackson said.

Tampa Police are still investigating the shooting and no one has been arrested. Her family isn't the only one looking for answers.

"I lost my husband, Willie Caraway, at the age of 45 to gun violence," Nicole Caraway said.

Willie was shot and killed back in August 2022. Police haven't arrested his killer.

"I'm tired. I'm tired of seeing other people hurt," Carraway said. "I'm tired of seeing people lose their loved ones. I'm heartbroken that I no longer have my husband with me due to the gun violence."

The Tampa Police Department said there was an 18.9 percent increase in the number of guns taken off the streets in 2022 and violent crime is down 5 percent, but the community said the violence continues.

"It's crazy that every other day a child or someone is getting killed with the gun, like something's gotta give," Jackson said.

But they said change starts at home by helping kids and keeping them off the streets because city officials can't do it alone. These families going through the unthinkable said they are trying to make sure others never have to experience their pain.