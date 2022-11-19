23 guns recovered from Tampa home during arrest of suspected drug dealers, police say

During the search of the home, police say they recovered 23 firearms, including 13 handguns, 9 assault rifles, and one shotgun.

TAMPA, Fla. — Twenty-three guns, 35 grams of cocaine and 85 grams of Fentanyl pills were recovered during an arrest of two suspected drug dealers on Friday afternoon in Tampa, according to a news release.

The agency said just before 4 p.m. officers conducted a search warrant for drugs at a home located at 3608 N 28th Street when the two men fled on foot.

Zavid Hill, 24, and 21-year-old Roland Fletcher were quickly found by police and were arrested, per the news release.

During the search of the home, police say they recovered 23 firearms, including 13 handguns, 9 assault rifles, and one shotgun. It was noted that several of the guns were reported stolen to the Tampa Police Department.

"I am proud of the proactive police work that led to our officers taking nearly two dozen guns out of the hands of criminals," Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a statement.

"Investigations like this continue to play a key role in keeping our city safe. I also hope this case serves as a reminder to those who own weapons to make sure their firearms are properly secured so they don't fall into the wrong hands."

Police say Hill is facing charges including resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, armed trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of probation.