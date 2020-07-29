x
Hillsborough deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

SEFFNER, Fla. — Have you seen Haley Sheridan? 

The 16-year-old was last seen on July 7 in Seffner.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are actively looking for her. Haley may have shaved her head and may be wearing a black wig.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST or the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

