Harbour Island residents create tenant's association after elevators break

People living at 500 Harbour Island said it's been 11 weeks of only having one operational elevator.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens in Harbour Island are coming together and starting their own tenant's association after broken elevators leave them with issues.

People living at 500 Harbour Island said they have safety concerns with two out of three elevators broken.

"The elevators have been down for about 11 weeks," a resident at 500 Harbour Island, Steven Gildin, said.

Gildin lives on the 19th floor and there are 21 floors in the building.

"We have hundreds and hundreds of residents trying to work with one elevator," Gildin explained.

He says throughout the week, people spend hours just waiting on one elevator because, for many people, there are too many stairs to climb.

"It’s a terrible safety risk, not to mention, the inconvenience of it all," Gildin said.

Gilden is a part of the newly formed tenant’s association at 500 Harbour Island. He said about 100 people are on their mailing list. Dozens came out to their meeting Monday night.

Residents said the owners of the building and the management provided no clarity as to when both elevators will be fixed.

10 Tampa Bay called and emailed the management company, ZRS. On its website, it lists 500 Harbour Island as one of its properties. We are still waiting to hear back from them after contacting them Monday afternoon.

As for the owners, residents said it is Northwestern Mutual. 10 Tampa Bay called and emailed the company Monday afternoon and we are waiting to hear their response.

"We’ve been told time again that it’s going to be fixed, they don’t have the parts, they’re servicing it, it’s just one excuse after the other," Gildin explained.

One resident sent us multiple emails they received from 500 Harbour Island with many of them apologizing for the inconvenience.

Monday night, dozens organized outside their homes as a part of the tenants union.

"The tenants came together and we rallied as a tenant’s association and now we’re fighting back," Gildin said.

One woman at the meeting Monday night said last year she was trapped in what’s now the only operational elevator. People worried that one will break too and they won't have any operational elevators.

"This is not safe. We have elderly folks and upper floors who can’t get down," Jennifer Powers, who lives at 500 Harbour Island, said.

Residents want an independent inspection of the elevator to ensure its safety and it's operating correctly.

Powers has been asking when the elevators will be fixed and said the owners told her they’re waiting on a part. She said they gave no timeline. She explained residents are considering legal action.

"As a real estate attorney, I understand that tenants have a lot of rights under the tenant-landlord statute," Powers explained.

Powers explained one legal option is a breach of contract, but understands going up against landlords isn’t easy.

"When it comes to withholding rent, I do think the laws are landlords-favored."

She says the owners and management are breaking the rules.

"They are in violation of local and state building codes. It’s creating a fire hazard."

As a mother with a young child, she worries about safety. She isn't alone as dozens expressed their concerns and joined the tenants association.

"We had to take a stand because this puts lives in jeopardy," Gildin said.

Gildin said for anyone else dealing with tenant issues should form a tenant’s association.

"Come together. Assert your rights. There’s strength in numbers. Fight back and stand up for what is right," Gildin said.