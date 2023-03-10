Person hit crash involving HART bus in North Tampa

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

UNIVERSITY, Fla — Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving a HART bus and a person Friday evening.

The collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. along East 131st Avenue near the College Town Communities at USF apartments, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers were asked to avoid East 131st Avenue between North 27th Street and Livingston Avenue.

The sheriff's office did not immediately release the condition of the person involved in the crash.

