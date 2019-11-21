TAMPA, Fla — Sitting in a chair in his room at Tampa General Hospital, Schnaider Prophete peeled back his medical gown, revealing some of the deep stitched gashes on his arm and legs.

“The intent was to kill,” he said, recounting the moment a rider on the HART bus he was driving Tuesday began slashing him with a box cutter.

Prophete says the rider, identified by Tampa police as James Ambrose, was smoking and cursing when he boarded the bus. When the payment machine malfunctioned, Prophete says Ambrose grew irate and then pepper-sprayed him in the face.

“For a second I thought it was a joke until I felt the pain, the heat,” Prophete says. “He went to grab something else and then out of nowhere we just tangled.”

Prophete says he fell backward and had to use his legs to defend himself.

“Fortunately I was able to block most of the impact,” he said of his upper body. He suffered severe, deep cuts to his legs.

Prophete’s bus was not yet outfitted with a new safety barrier HART is in the process of installing on all its buses. The change comes after another HART driver, Thomas Dunn, was stabbed to death in May.

The company installing the shields offered to work overnight and add staff to speed up the process, a HART spokesperson said Wednesday.

Prophete, however, argues that drivers need more protection beyond the barrier.

“For those of us who qualify, we should have the right to carry our own defense,” he said.

While he’s unsure if he’ll return to work, Prophete knows he wants to meet the man credited with saving his life.

Police say John Phelps, who was riding in the back of the bus, jumped into action to help Prophete.

“When everything happened, everybody rushed to the back of the bus,” Phelps told 10News. “I went to the front.”

The Army veteran says he acted on instinct. Investigators have said his actions are likely why Prophete is still alive.

But, Phelps is quick to deflect praise.

“I want to tell him I apologize because I didn't react faster,” Phelps says, somewhat surprisingly, when asked what he wants to say to Prophete when he gets the chance to meet him again. "I wish he would've never got hurt at all."

Prophete’s response? "Better to be late than never,” he said with a smile.

