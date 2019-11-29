HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A bus driver attacked while on his route shared a Thanksgiving dinner with the man he said saved his life.

This Thanksgiving, Schnaider Prophete had a lot to be grateful for. He said he wouldn't be here to eat turkey if it weren't for his guest of honor, John Phelps.

"I'm glad today that my family didn't come in on my funeral or my wake. They came to celebrate and to thank him and thank God," Prophete said.

Tampa Police say James Ambrose attacked the HART bus driver with pepper spray and a box cutter. While this was happening, officers said Phelps, who was riding the bus, rushed to help.

"I just saw a guy whose life was in jeopardy and I wanted to help this man. I didn't care who he was where he came from. I just wanted to help this guy out," Phelps tells 10News.

Prophete said he's been having a rough time recovering. He said he's still having some trouble walking, and the mental recovery hasn't been easy either. He said he has nightmares and thinks he has PTSD symptoms.

"I have to accept the fact that I'm not who I was before. That's something I have to, unfortunately, live with," he said.

And, this Thanksgiving, the survivor has an especially meaningful holiday message.

"We should see holidays as every day, and be kind to our fellow man," he said.

RELATED: Man meets HART bus driver he helped save during attack

RELATED: Attacker cuts HART driver in leg, bus did not have new protective barrier