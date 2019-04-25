TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is joining other public transportation systems across the country Thursday to encourage people to support public transportation.

HART will participate in National Get on Board Day on Thursday.

Marion Transit Center - 1211 N. Marion St., Tampa, Fla. - (7 a.m. – 9 a.m.; 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Netpark Transfer Center - 5003 N 56th St., Tampa, Fla. - (7 a.m. – 9 a.m.)

University Area Transit Center - 13110 N. 27th St., Tampa, Fla. (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

