HART van operator, employee test positive for COVID-19

The transit company says a total of 27 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority reports two more of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee is a van operator and the other is a "non-public facing" employee.

The transit company says the van operator last worked on June 8. HART says in an abundance of caution and with Hillsborough County Department of Health's consultation, it will contact customers who came into contact with the operator.

As of July 14, 27 HART employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. Those include 13 bus operators, 3 van operators, 1 streetcar operator, and 10 other employees.

