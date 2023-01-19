All-clear given after 'chemical odor' reported near Tampa chemical supply facility

During the early morning hours, Interstate 4 was briefly closed and a shelter-in-place was issued as authorities investigated.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — While you were sleeping, some people in Tampa near Interstate 4 were briefly put under a shelter-in-place order as first responders investigated reports of a "chemical odor" and some kind of leak early Thursday.

The address provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is also the home of Florida Chemical Supply, which advertises as a private, family-owned business operating in the distribution and compounding of commercial and industrial chemical products, among other things.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. when someone reported smelling a "chemical odor" in the air.

Fire rescue says a "visible vapor cloud" was also reported and firefighters worked to find what was causing it and isolate the area. As a result, part of I-4 and surrounding roadways in the area were shut down and the shelter-in-place order was issued for several hours Thursday.

Representatives with the facility reportedly worked with fire rescue to stop the leak and "neutralize" the product. Authorities did not provide what caused the leak or what type of chemical was leaking.

All roadways have reopened and the shelter-in-order place has been lifted.