WIMAUMA, Fla. -- A semi-truck overturned in Hillsborough County today, spilling sulphur on the road and injuring at least one driver.

It happened today on Highway 672 at Ayersworth Glenn Boulevard in the Wimauma area.

At this point, it’s not clear how the accident happened, but it involved the semi and one other vehicle. The driver of that second vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Ayersworth Glen Boulevard is closed for cleanup.

Whenever we get new information on the spill, we'll post it here.

