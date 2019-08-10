HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is responding to a hazmat situation involving radiation.

Firefighters say the incident is affecting 78th Street from Eagle Palm Drive to Riverview Drive. Authorities say 78th Street is shut down in both directions.

The closure is expected to last until at least 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say it involves an SUV that was dropped off at a junkyard and gave off indications of radiation. The area was evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities are in the process of trying to find the person who dropped off the SUV, and they want to check the driver's radiation levels.

There have been no reports of people being sick or injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

