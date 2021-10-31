Chief deputy: Shooter ran away on foot after exchanging gunfire with deputy

The same Jeep Cherokee was stolen in an armed carjacking that happened in the Brandon area on Wednesday, the chief deputy explained.

TAMPA, Fla. — The shooting incident happened at 4:46 a.m. Sunday morning, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Donna Luczynski explained during a news conference.

A person in a Silver Jeep Cherokee shot at Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Geovanny Rodriguez at least eight times, Luczynski said. The deputy returned fire, but the shooter drove away on Skipped Road, then jumped out of the Jeep and fled into the darkness.

Rodriguez was not injured during the shooting, the chief deputy explained. He is now on administrative leave.

The deputy was not able to get a clear look at the shooter because it was dark and the incident happened so fast.

According to Luczynski, this Jeep Cherokee was stolen in an armed carjacking Wednesday in Brandon. Deputies are working to identify the person responsible in that case.

The chief deputy says they believe the community is not in immediate danger, but people should be cautious because the location of the shooter is unknown at this time.

"Although we conduct a lot of traffic stops, it's one of the most dangerous things we do because we don't know who we're coming in contact with or what they just may have done a few minutes earlier," Luczynski said. "This situation just shows how dangerous the job is for law enforcement."

Anyone who saw or heard anything related to this incident can contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

The previous story is down below.

