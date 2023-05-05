HCSO: Funding increases for free firearms safety course after 'overwhelming interest' from residents

After a large response from the community, the course will now receive an additional $150,000 – bringing the total funding to $300,000.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Thursday the sheriff's office is increasing the funding for a free firearms safety course after an "overwhelming interest" shown by residents.

The course is a collaboration with Shooters World teaches gun owners about storing and handling, where it is permissible to carry concealed and locations where it is prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon. Participants will also learn how to react in a self-defense situation and when the use of deadly force is appropriate.

"These funds will cover the cost of the educational course as well as provide each participant with a trigger lock or single-firearm vault," the sheriff's office explained in a news release.

After the initial announcement of the course, all available slots were filled within 20 hours. And this isn't the first time the funding increased – Chronister previously doubled the funding, allowing a total of 1,300 residents to participate.

Once again, all slots were quickly filled within 48 hours.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community, and providing free firearms safety training is an important step in that direction," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "The overwhelming response we have received demonstrates the value residents place on learning to handle firearms responsibly.

"By increasing the funding, we can accommodate even more residents and empower them with the knowledge and skills necessary for safe firearm ownership."

The funding for the training classes along with the trigger locks and gun vaults comes from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund – which is money seized from criminal activity.

Hillsborough County residents who want to take part in the training only need a valid government ID to sign up at ShootersWorld.com. When checking out, enter the code "teamHCSO."