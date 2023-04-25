'Our objective is simple': Free program for firearm education, safety offered to Hillsborough County residents

The sheriff's office is committing $50,000 to provide free training for more than 650 people in Hillsborough County through a partnership with a gun shop.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday a free program being offered to residents aimed at promoting firearm education and safety.

During a news conference, Sheriff Chad Chronsiter talked about the program that was created in collaboration with Shooters World, a gun shop with locations in Tampa and Central Florida.

"[Gun safety] can only be accomplished by being properly trained," the sheriff said.

The program comes on the back end of a law recently passed in the Sunshine State that will now allow Floridians to conceal carry a firearm without additional permits or training. The law will take effect on July 1.

While this is a significant change in Florida law, Chronsiter reminded the community that the lawful gun owner is still responsible for the safe handling and storage of the firearm.

With this in mind, the sheriff says the agency is committing $50,000 to provide free training for more than 650 people in Hillsborough County through a partnership with the gun shop.

"In addition to the free training, we will also be committing an additional $25,000 to provide trigger locks and gun vaults to prevent anyone from having access to a firearm," Chronister explains.

The funding for the training classes along with the trigger locks and gun vaults comes from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund – which is money seized from criminal activity.

According to Chronister, the training classes will teach gun owners about storing and handling, where it is permissible to carry concealed and locations where it is prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon. Participants will also learn how to react in a self-defense situation and when the use of deadly force is appropriate.

"Our objective is simple, we want anyone who plans to own and carry a firearm concealed under the new legislation to be prepared," the sheriff said. "Our goal is to do everything we can to keep our community safe, and this initiative is another step in accomplishing that goal."

Hillsborough County residents who want to take part in the training only need a valid government ID to sign up at ShootersWorld.com. When checking out, enter the code "teamHCSO."

A firearm instructor at Shooters World explained participants will be entered into the program called "Shooters World University," which has three components which are basic, intermediate and advanced.

"Those three different levels get you the training that is going to be required for you to gain that concealed carry license," the instructor said. "We want to make it as easy as possible but extremely safe as possible – that is the key."