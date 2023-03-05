A brighter future: HCSO jail inmates graduate from innovative vocational training program

The innovative program offers hands-on technical training in electrical work, air conditioning systems, automotive, plumbing and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County sheriff’s office just held a special graduation ceremony.

Nearly two dozen inmates became the first class to graduate from HCSO’s new vocational training center in partnership with the Florida Trade Academy.

The idea is to give inmates practical, valuable skills so they can secure good jobs after their release – making it far less likely that they would return to a life of crime.

“We want you to recognize that you have the ability to have a productive life," HCSO Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski told the graduating group said. "Live the life that you truly want. And again, our goal is to keep you from returning to our facility or any others."

Roddrick Walton was among those in the inaugural class and spoke about the positive impact the program had on his life and future.

“I am very much changed," Walton said. "Heart. Personality, and me – as a self-sufficient father, I’m very much changed, yes, sir."

The sheriff’s office says the program was so successful they’re planning on starting up a second class in just two weeks which will include 23 more inmates acquiring the skills to succeed once they’re released from jail.