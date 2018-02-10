TAMPA, Fla. – Crews at MacDill Air Force Base are expected to test alarms systems over the next several days.

The Operation Readiness Exercise runs from Tuesday through Friday.

"Don't be alarmed by our alarms," a Facebook post from MacDill read. "You may hear sirens and see us in this gear."

The post also shows two people dressed in hazmat uniforms.

10News has reached out to MacDill for more information.

