Health advisory issued for Picnic Island, Cypress Point beaches due to bacteria levels

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A public health advisory has been issued for two Hillsborough County beaches due to high bacteria levels, according to the Florida Department of Health.

DOH says samples taken on Wednesday, March 16, at Picnic Island and Cypress Point showed high levels of enterococci bacteria which typically inhabits the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The presence of the bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution that is a result of stormwater runoff, wildlife and human sewage, public health officials say.

The department of health says the high levels pose a risk to the public and swimming is not recommended.