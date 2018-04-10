TAMPA, Fla. – From rehabilitated sea turtles to small fish you’ll see in the Gulf, the Florida Aquarium’s new exhibit aims to connect more people to the blue planet.

The aquarium opens the Waves of Wonder gallery on Saturday, featuring the Heart of the Sea exhibit. With 100,000 gallons of water and more than 400 marine animals, it’s the aquarium’s second largest exhibit.

“It really brings together all the conservation programs...how we do our work, what our emphasis is, making sure we protect the blue planet,” President and CEO Rodger Germann said.

The Heart of the Sea uses interactive cameras, live programs and in-water experiences to explore the conservation work being by the aquarium staff. The aquarium’s primary pillars of conservation are sea turtles, sharks and coral. You’ll see all three and more in the new exhibit.

Germann said he and the aquarium aim to connect – in a fun way – the millions of people who live in Florida and the millions who visit the state every year with the oceans and the environment.

In Florida, it’s about “our connection to oceans, our connection to waterways,” Germann said. “We are one.”

Among the inhabitants of the Heart of the Sea exhibit are bonnethead sharks, two endangered sea turtles that were rehabilitated by the aquarium, blue blubber jellyfish, a giant Pacific octopus and more marine creatures.

Every day, divers participating in the educational shows will have cameras on their masks to show guests the views from inside the tank.

For those looking to get as close as possible to the hundreds of marine creatures in the exhibit, the aquarium is also offering the Heart of the Sea Swim diving experience.

“We wanted to make sure we’re connecting people with our animals and our mission -- educate, inspire and entertain,” Germann said.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

