Low-flying helicopters to begin patrolling TECO lines

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa residents might notice some helicopters hovering overhead next week.

Tampa Electric said people in the area should not be alarmed by the low-flying helicopters though. It's part of an ongoing inspection of transmission equipment, TECO said in a news release.

The low-flying helicopters will be conducting surveys of Tampa Electric's high-voltage power lines starting Monday, June 5. Tampa area neighbors can expect to see helicopters fly between 30 and 300 feet above the lines and poles while workers inspect equipment using infrared technology or traditional cameras.

This is not limited to just the city of Tampa. The inspections are taking place along Tampa Electric's urban and rural areas with crews surveying the entire 1,300-mile system. Helicopters will be in the area on weekdays while the sun is out. It's expected to take two weeks, ending by June 16, weather permitting.