TAMPA, Fla. — Taco Bus has teamed up with Tampa International Airport to provide free meals to federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.

On Monday, 10News stopped by one of their locations open 24 hours where workers were prepping food to provide assistance for the nearly 800 federal airport workers still waiting on their next paycheck.

Taco Bus will drive one of their food trucks out to serve free food to TSA employees from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. starting Monday. With the government facing the threat of another shutdown on Feb. 15, their plan is to continue providing free lunch weekly until a permanent deal is reached.

Employees can choose from chicken or butternut squash tacos as a vegan option, salsa roja and verde and bottled water.



The food truck is located by one of the hangers where food deliveries are dropped off. Airport workers have been notified of this location. It’s just one of several efforts underway at the airport to help federal workers impacted.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.