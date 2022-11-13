x
Hillsborough County

Have you seen Herbert? Deputies issue Silver Alert for missing 83-year-old man

Herbert Rembert is believed to be driving around the St. Petersburg area, authorities say.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Herbert Rembert? 

Deputies in Hillsborough County issued a Silver Alert for the missing 83-year-old man on Sunday.

Rembert was last seen at his home around 7 a.m. Sunday where he left in his 2016 silver Honda Fit with the license plate IN97SC, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

The 83-year-old reportedly has Alzheimer's and may be driving around the St. Petersburg area. His car was last seen on camera at 39th Avenue South West bound and the Coquina Key bridge at 3:29 p.m., authorities say. 

Deputies describe Rembert as 5-foot-7 with a medium build. He also has balding salt and pepper hair and a grey beard.

Anyone with information on Rembert's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

