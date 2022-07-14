High bacteria levels force health advisory for Davis Island Beach

This should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public, and swimming is not recommended during this time.

TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone planning on heading out to Davis Islands anytime soon might want to think twice about going for a swim.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Davis Islands Beach because of high bacteria levels.

According to the health department, this should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public, and swimming is not recommended during this time.

Samples taken from the beach were "above the threshold for enterococci bacteria." The beach will be re-sampled in one week.

Only when the re-sampling shows the water is within satisfactory range will the advisory be lifted, the health department explains.

"The water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes," health department leaders explain in a media alert.